CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Aircraft and WWII enthusiasts will have a reason to make a trip to Culpeper starting later this month.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will be offering docent-led tours of its WWII warbird hangar at the Culpeper Regional Airport starting Jan. 20 and lasting through April.

Visitors will have the chance to see five different warbirds and a helicopter in varied stages of maintenance. This includes a rare 943 Stinson OY-1 Sentinel, a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder liaison aircraft and French Alouette II.

The location of the WWII warbird hangar tours will be at the Capital Wing — located at the end of Beverly Ford Road in Elkwood. Tours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday with free parking.

Reservations can be made on the bookings website.