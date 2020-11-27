Culpeper man fatally shot by deputy on Thanksgiving

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a Culpeper man Thanksgiving afternoon.

Police said Ellis A. Frye, 62, of Culpeper was shot by police and later died from his injuries after Frye approached officers with a firearm.

According to VSP, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 13000 block of Brock Lane around 2 p.m. for a reported domestic situation.

Police said Frye went into his residence multiple times and brought out more guns as officers attempted to deescalate the situation.

Police said Frye then approached them with at least one firearm and a deputy opened fire on Frye, hitting him. Police said Frye was transported to Culpeper UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police said no officers or others were injured in the incident.

The incident is still under investigation, stay with 8News for updates.

