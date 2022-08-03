CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Culpeper Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected in a burglary at the UPS Store located at 15191 Montanus Dr., in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday, July 31, at around 8:15 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 60s with gray or white short-cut hair who was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts, black socks and slip-on brownish gray loafers.

A report said he also had on a black baseball hat with the Marine Corp insignia and, what appears to be, a name embroidered on the side.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact MPO Det. Sisk (PD22) at 540-727-3430 ext. 5535 or the police department’s 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540-727-7900 and reference case #2208-0001.

To give an anonymous tip, contact CrimeSolvers at 540-727-0300, email tips@culpeperva.gov or submit a tip through the online submission form.