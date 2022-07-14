CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday, July 13 around 8 p.m.

Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes goes by the nickname “Lula,” and is described by police as 5’8″ tall and weighing around 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at her home on Cedar Plains Road in Cumberland. Police said it appears that Makayla left her home on foot, but may have been later picked up by someone in a car.

Police said it is unknown what Makayla was wearing at the time of her disappearance, and said her cellphone was left at home.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office @ (804) 492-4120.