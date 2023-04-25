LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun seized nearly $290,000 worth of counterfeit Apple AirPods and Apple Watches in March.

According to a release from CBP, on March 15, four shipments bound for Fairfax County came into Dulles Airport from China. The shipments contained a total of 1,000 second-generation AirPods Pro and 50 Apple Watches.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun seized nearly $290,000 worth of counterfeit Apple AirPods and Apple Watches in March. (Photo: CBP)

Customs officers suspected the items were counterfeit and sent photos of them to CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise. There, it was determined that they were counterfeit and that they would have had a total retail value of $289,550 had they been real.

The counterfeit products were seized by customs officers. No one has been charged in connection to the shipments yet.

“Unscrupulous manufacturers and vendors illegally profit on the sale of substandard counterfeit products at the expense and safety of American consumers,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection urges consumers to protect their health and wallets by buying authentic consumer goods from reputable or authorized vendors.”

According to the release, CBP officers and Homeland Security agents seized nearly 21,000 shipments into the United States which violated intellectual property laws in 2022.