CVS opens 39 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CVS Health will open 39 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites Friday across Virginia.
According to the company, the new testing sites will use self-swab tests. Since the end of April, the company has been committed to establishing 1,000 testing locations across the country.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” President and CEO, CVS Health Larry J. Merlo said.
Governor Northam said he appreciates CVS for stepping up and helping Virginia residents.
“I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing–at no cost, even if you don’t have insurance. These 39 sites are an important part of Virginia’s testing plan,” Northam said.
Self-swab tests will be available for people who meet the criteria issued by the CDC and the state. To get a test you must register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment.
New Virginia testing sites in our area include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315
- CVS Pharmacy, 7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Charles Street, Bailey’s Crossroads, VA 22041
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901
- CVS Pharmacy, 1329 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- CVS Pharmacy, 2981 Military Highway S., Chesapeake, VA 23323
- CVS Pharmacy, 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries, VA 22026
- CVS Pharmacy, 10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030
- CVS Pharmacy, 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22031
- CVS Pharmacy, 9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22079
- CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
- CVS Pharmacy, 1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066
- CVS Pharmacy, 7515 Williamson Road, Hollins, VA 24019
- CVS Pharmacy, 616 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176
- CVS Pharmacy, 19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176
- CVS Pharmacy, 2009 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- CVS Pharmacy, 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112
- CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
- CVS Pharmacy, 13000 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602
- CVS Pharmacy, 4261 Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505
- CVS Pharmacy, 3717 Hampton Blvd. (SWC), Norfolk, VA 23508
- CVS Pharmacy, 5829 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23703
- CVS Pharmacy, 31 W. Main Street, Radford, VA 24141
- CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230
- CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233
- CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236
- CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
- CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554
- CVS Pharmacy, 1280 North Great Neck, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
- CVS Pharmacy, 6099 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
- CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
- CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
- CVS Pharmacy, 2207 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601
People will be required to stay in their cars during the duration of the test. At the pharmacy drive-thru window, patients will be given the test and specific instructions. A CVS Pharmacy member will make sure the test is done properly.
Test results will be available in approximately three days, CVS said.
For more information, click here.