D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to ask Supreme Court for new sentence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The case for one of the D.C. snipers will be heard in the Supreme Court Wednesday.

Lawyers for Lee Boyd Malvo are trying to get his life sentence reduced. 17 years ago Malvo and his accomplice, 41-year-old John Muhammed, went on a shooting rampage, murdering 10 people.

The killing spree created panic in our area — touching parts of Ashland, Falls Church and Spotsylvania — D.C. and Maryland.

Muhammed received the death penalty for the three-week killing spree and was executed ten years ago.

Malvo was sentenced to 10 life sentences when he was 17-years-old. Four of the sentences have been thrown out.

Now his lawyers are appealing his sentencing, asking the Supreme Court to reduce it saying it’s unconstitutional because Malvo was a minor at the time.

The Supreme Court has since ruled that life without parole for minors is unconstitutional.

Even if Malvo’s sentence is reduced, he won’t ever be getting out of prison, but his lawyers said the case would be setting legal precedent.

