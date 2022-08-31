RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today will be a tad muggy in the early morning, but the humidity will wane and by the afternoon it should be very low. Plenty of sunshine will be seen today, with temperatures in Central Virginia reaching highs of around 89 and lows near 64 overnight.
Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.
Temperature
- High: 89
- Low: 64
Sunrise/Sunset
- Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Precipitation
- Rain: No notable chance of rain today
- Humidity: Low humidity into the late morning and afternoon