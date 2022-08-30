RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today will be hot and pretty humid, with partly sunny skies and a high chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Storms are projected to roll through Central Virginia around 2 p.m. and should reach the Metro-Richmond area around 5 -7 p.m. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs of around 95, with lows near 69 overnight.

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Temperature

High: 95

95 Low: 69

Sunrise/Sunset

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

6:38 a.m. Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Precipitation

Rain: High chance of rain this afternoon starting around 2 p.m. and continuing into the evening

High chance of rain this afternoon starting around 2 p.m. and continuing into the evening Humidity: High

For the most up-to-date, detailed weather forecast, check out the StormTracker8 Daily Forecast.