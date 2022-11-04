RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you own a private dam, you may be eligible for some money to help you keep your property safe from floods.

$5 million in grants is now available to Virginia’s nearly 3,000 dam owners. The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund says these grants will help dam owners protect their property and make it more resilient against failure and damage due to flooding.

The grants are available for both public and private dam owners whose dams are under state regulation. Grants are offered in three categories for engineering studies and repairs, depending on the type of dam and what it needs.

All grants are reimbursements and will require a 50% match from owners.

The grant application period opened on Nov. 1 and will close on Feb. 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. All grant applications for Dam Safety Projects must be submitted electronically through the Dam Safety Inventory System.

For more information on if you qualify and how to apply, check out the 2023 Grant Manual.

Grants are awarded through a competitive application process. The Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board provides final approval for the awards.