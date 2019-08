DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Danville officer saved a chocking 2-month-old baby.

Danville Police Officer Melissa Carey was having lunch when she was alerted to two-week-old who was choking and had stopped breathing.

Casually eating lunch-to saving a baby's life-all in the day's work of a law enforcement officer. Today Off. Melissa Carey rescued a two-week-old who was choking and had stopped breathing. The mother stated that, “If it was not for Off. Carey, my baby would not be here.” pic.twitter.com/hKWALL8TNr — Danville VA Police (@DanvillePD) August 13, 2019

In a dramatic video, Officer Carey can be seen rushing over to help the baby.

“If it was not for Officer Carey, my baby would not be here,” the mother said.