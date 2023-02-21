DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department reports they have identified and issued an arrest warrant for one of two suspects in an ongoing robbery investigation from February 15th.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, two black men, including 36-year-old Calvin Franklin Hughes, Jr allegedly entered the Sunrise convenience store on the 500 block of Memorial Drive. One of the suspects was around six feet tall, wearing a gray jacket, and a mask, and was allegedly armed with a machete. The other man was around 5’6”, wearing a multicolored jacket, and allegedly armed with a handgun, and also demanded the cashier open the register.

Both men then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Investigators have identified Hughes, Jr. as one of the two suspects and have obtained warrants for his arrest for the following charges:

Robbery

Attempted malicious wounding

Two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Shoot firearm in occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Reckless handling of a firearm

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that Hughes should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

