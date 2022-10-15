DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Danville woman won a little over $10 in a recent Mega Millions drawing — and used that money to win $200,000.

Donna Brewer of Danville had returned from a late shift at her job when she decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app at around 1:30 a.m. Brewer saw she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing, and decided to use her winnings to play some online Virginia Lottery games.

Before long, she had won $200,000 playing Shamrock Winnings, one of Virginia Lottery’s online games.

“I said, ‘Oh no, no, no!’” Brewer told Lottery officials. “Is this for real?”

Brewer’s winnings were very real. She said she has no immediate plans for what she will do with the money except to pay bills.

The odds of winning the top prize in Shamrock Winnings are one in 1 million.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Danville alone received more than $8.8 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.