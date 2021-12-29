DATA: Counties and cities with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (Stacker.com) — While COVID-19 has swept through every corner of Virginia, data compiled by Stacker shows that COVID death rates are highest in Virginia’s rural Southside and Southwest regions.

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.

But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

This list was compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties and cities are ranked by their death rate per 100,000 residents as of Dec. 21, 2021.

#15. Southampton County – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (71 total deaths)

– 129.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #594 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Scott County – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (87 total deaths)

– 129.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #592 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Shenandoah County – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (177 total deaths)

– 130.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #571 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Hopewell city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (94 total deaths)

– 136.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #515 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Smyth County – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (128 total deaths)

– 141.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Norton city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (17 total deaths)

– 142.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #461 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Nottoway County – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (70 total deaths)

– 161.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #342 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Buena Vista city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (31 total deaths)

– 172.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #283 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Lexington city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (37 total deaths)

– 182.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Danville city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (203 total deaths)

– 188.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #210 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Franklin city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (43 total deaths)

– 206.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #149 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Alleghany County – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 572 (85 total deaths)

– 225.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Martinsville city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 749 (94 total deaths)

– 325.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Emporia city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 860 (46 total deaths)

– 388.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Galax city – Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,008 (64 total deaths)

– 472.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide



This article was published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.