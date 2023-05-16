RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The network of a debt collector for the VCU Health System and several other Virginia providers was hacked in March, leaking people’s addresses, Social Security numbers and other personal information.

Credit Control Corporation (CCC), the Newport News-based vendor that was hacked, became aware of “unusual activity” involving systems within its network on March 7, according to a notice released on May 13.

An investigation conducted with the help of third-party forensic specialists found that certain files from the network were copied between March 2 and March 7.

“Although the review is ongoing, on or about May 3, 2023 the investigation determined that, at the time of the incident, the relevant files contained information including name, address, Social Security number, and information relating to the individual’s account(s) with our business partner(s) such as account number, account balance, and date of service,” the notice reads.

CCC said in its notice that the leaked information varies by individual and impacted patients at several providers and hospitals, including the VCU Health System, the Sentara Health System and the UVA Health System.

VCU Health spokesperson Danielle Pierce said the health system is reviewing the issue and is working with CCC to ensure potentially affected individuals are informed and that steps are taken to address vulnerabilities.

“VCU Health is committed to maintaining the privacy of information pertaining to our patients and has taken many precautions to safeguard it,” Pierce said in a statement Tuesday. “We want to assure our patients that we are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to doing everything in our power to protect their personal information.”

Pierce did not immediately respond to a question about how many VCU Health patients were affected by the data hack.

According to CCC, the full list of entities impacted includes the Sentara Health System, Riverside Health System, UVA Health System, Bayview Physicians Group, Pariser Dermatology Specialists, Inc, Valley Health System, Dominion Pathology Laboratories, Chesapeake Radiology, Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters Health System and its Affiliates, VCU Health System, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Mary Washington Healthcare, and Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group.

Those with questions can get help by calling 866-347-3197, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.