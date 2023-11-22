GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The list of concerns has grown to include staggering overtime hours at Greensville Correctional Center after cellblock fires, the death of an employee and two inmate deaths, extended lockdowns, multiple seizures of drugs and weapons, and the escape of an inmate — who was later captured.

On Aug. 12, Nasseem Roulack, 21, of Woodbridge in Prince William County, escaped from the supervision of security officers with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

After about 2 months and 13 days on the run, U.S. Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department captured Roulack around on Oct. 25 at a hotel in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

Previously, on Aug. 14, four minor fires were set by several inmates in one housing unit at the prison, according to a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Corrections

On Oct. 6, a female employee at Greensville Correctional Center was found dead in her car that was parked in the facility’s parking lot. Staff shared that the woman’s body remained in a car in the parking lot for hours before it was discovered.

“No parking lot checks were done which could have led to her discovery on the same day of the occurrence,” said one concerned staff member.

Later that month, on Oct. 28, Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) staff members were notified that an older male inmate had been found unresponsive in the infirmary. The man was later pronounced dead.

On Oct. 30, another male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. According to authorities, lifesaving techniques were administered but he was pronounced dead.

Both of the inmate deaths forced the jail into a weekslong lockdown, in which, authorities seized a host of drugs and contraband during searches from Oct. 30 to Nov. 14, including:

Heroin

Cocaine

Buprenorphine strips

THC and THC Wax

Possible crack cocaine

Possible spice

Steroid tablets

A white, powdery substance

A white, crystalline substance

A brown, powdery substance

A brown, liquid substance

A grey, powdery substance

A black, tar-like substance

Many unknown substances

Security staff also found 21 homemade weapons, 10 cell phones, and several pieces of contraband homemade clothing.

The VADOC released a statement in response to the seizure, saying the department is “developing a specific operational plan for addressing the flow of drugs and contraband into Greensville Correctional Center.”

Amongst these issues, dozens of concerned employees and families have reached out to 8News regarding a critical staffing shortage within the prison.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, 8News obtained data revealing that over the course of six months, employees at the facility worked a combined 100,283 overtime hours.

The data, which tracked those hours from May through November, was for hourly and salaried employees.

“These staff working all these hours, they don’t have the drive to even be assertive to find things or notice things,” said one source familiar with the prison.

Another source added: “Sometimes you have to rely more on the inmates for your safety, because you really can’t rely on your officers to get there.”

VADOC also revealed new leadership in the prison to 8News. Kevin McCoy, formerly warden at Sussex I State Prison has been named the new Lead Warden at Greensville Correctional Center.

David Newcomer, formerly the warden at Augusta Correctional Center, has been named Warden at Greensville. Frank Roach, formerly the Assistant Warden at Dillwyn Correctional Center, has been named assistant warden at Greensville.

Families and employees are hopeful that positive change is forthcoming.

The mother of one inmate described her hopefulness for change: “I want someone to pay attention and do something. Treat them like human beings. They are inmates, but they are human.”