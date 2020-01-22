‘Day of All People’: Faith leaders, advocates lobby for immigrant reform, paid sick days

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Interfaith Center is holding their annual ‘Day for All People’ Wednesday morning.

Nearly 300 faith leaders and advocates traveled from all over Virginia to lobby at the General Assembly. The day began with a briefing on key legislation. Next, participants will meet with their delegates and senators to advocate for bills they are passionate about.

"Day for All People" is happening now. More than 300 people from churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, universities and organizations across Virginia are talking to legislators today. @8news pic.twitter.com/BHUmLnRMVs — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 22, 2020

“This is one of the most exciting days of the year where hundreds of people of all faiths and backgrounds come together with a powerful voice to advocate justice at the General Assembly,” Kim Bobo, VICPP’s Executive Director said.

This year VICPP said they are supporting legislation regarding paid sick days for workers, wage theft reform, predatory lending reform, immigrant rights and environmental justice.

8News Reporter Talya Cunningham will have a full report coming up at 5:30 p.m.

