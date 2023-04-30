VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Day three of the Something In The Water music festival has been canceled under advisement of the City of Virginia Beach after severe weather hit the area and the threat of forecasted storms to come.

The concert’s official site announced the cancelation due to “significant impacts” to the festival site caused by the aforementioned severe weather and forecasted tornado warning.

“We did not make this decision easily,” the announcement by the festival stated. “Everyone’s safety is our top priority.”

Music legend Pharrell Williams performing at Something In The Water 2023. (Photo: Annie Gallo/WRIC)

The festival also stated there will be a 33 percent refund of the base price of admission passes with one of the three days being canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed beginning Monday, according to the festival. The refund could take up to 14 days to process.