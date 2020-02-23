Virginia daycare worker charged with duct taping child’s legs

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WSET) — A former child care worker has been charged with assaulting a child in her care at a day care center in Ashburn.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Cinthia Escobar Gomez was arrested Thursday, Feb. 20 and charged with assault and battery.

The sheriff’s office said she restrained the legs of a child at the Open Arms Child Development Center with duct tape on January 23.

They said the child was in a class for four and five year old children.

Investigators said the child was not physically injured.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the age or the gender of the child to protect their identity, they said.

Escobar Gomez is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services.