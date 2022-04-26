RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The music festival Something in the Water will be held in Washington, D.C., from June 17-19 to commemorate Juneteenth, Pharrell Williams announced Tuesday.

The music lineup includes artists such as Jon Batiste, Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, Pusha T, Usher, the Dave Matthews Band, and “some people we can’t announce,” organizers shared online. Passes for the three-day festival will go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m.

Williams announced the return of the festival in front of band students at Ballou High School alongside DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, sharing that there will be three stages for the festival on Independence Avenue at the National Mall.

“I had a great time. The community had a great time and we brought people together. It was great, it was a very fun time,” Williams said of the first festival in Virginia Beach.

“But in life we hit challenges and when we hit challenges you can either stop and stay where you are and stay stagnant or you rise above it and you go beyond, onwards and upwards. And that’s what we choose to do. We chose to take that solution that we had in our festival to the highest grounds, in my opinion, in this entire nation. Our National Mall,” he added.

The first Something in the Water was held in Virginia Beach in 2019 but Williams called out the city for its response to the shooting death of his cousin Donovon Lynch, who was fatally shot by a police officer in March 2021.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” Williams wrote in a letter to city officials in October 2021. “I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by- and with toxic energy.”

The 2022 festival’s lineup also includes 6lack, Ashanti and Ja Rule, Bia, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Denzel Curry, Dominic Fike, Earthgang, Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, Roddy Ricch, Sabrina Claudio, Teyana Taylor, TI and many more.

All ages are welcome to Something in the Water 2022 and children five and under can enter free with an adult who paid. Shows will take place ran or shine and the music lineup and set times “are subject to change without notice,” according to the festival’s site.

