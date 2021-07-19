Deadline to submit items for Virginia’s new time capsule approaching

FILE – In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Attorneys will be back in court Thursday, July 23, 2020, for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia’s capital city.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In June, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he has plans to replace a 134-year-old time capsule that is sealed in the pedestal foundation of the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond.

Northam is asking people to donate items that “represent the Commonwealth of today.” The deadline to submit objects for the time capsule is Tuesday, July 20. Those interested need to fill out this questionnaire.

The governor plans to install the capsule when the Lee statue is removed. At this time, the state has not been given definitive permission to remove the statue.

After the submission deadline, items will be reviewed by a panel. Selected items will be collected by the Governor’s Office, placed in a new time capsule and stored by the Department of Historic Resources until the time capsule is installed.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact Tori Feyrer at tori.feyrer@governor.virginia.gov.