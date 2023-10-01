YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly crash on Interstate 64 is currently under investigation as drivers in York County deal with delays.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 12:30 p.m. and occurred on I-64 East near the Colonial Parkway overpass.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash and confirmed it was fatal.

According to VDOT, all eastbound lanes are closed and there is a 2-mile-long backup. Crews are currently detouring traffic at the Camp Perry exit to alleviate traffic.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.