RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that has caused a number of deer deaths across the Commonwealth, many occurring in the Piedmont region.

Known as hemorrhagic disease, the department said the infection commonly affects white-tailed deer, with outbreaks occurring annually in the Southeast and in Virginia east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp and cold soil.

Hemorrhagic disease is transmitted by biting flies, also known as biting gnats or midges. There is no vaccine or medication to combat or prevent the virus, so, according to the wildlife department, outbreaks tend to continue “until the first frost kills the insects that carry the disease” — a reason why the disease isn’t as commonly seen during the colder months and into the spring.

While commonly deadly in deer, the Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease is not a threat to humans or domestic pets. Hunters are also not at risk if they happen to handle an infected deer, and while the department said eating venison from an infected animal does not put humans at risk, meat from an infected animal should not be consumed.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public to report animals believed to be infected with the disease to the Wildlife Helpline at 855-571-9003 or vawildlifeconflict@usda.gov. The department said to provide the county, the community or area, and the number of deer involved. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, the report will not result in an on-site visit by DWR staff.