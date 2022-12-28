CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes on Interstate 64 eastbound in Chesapeake were shut down after a deadly tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the crash, which is said to have occurred around 6 a.m. on I-64 on the Hampton Roads Beltway, near mile marker 299. When police first received the call, they said the crash was believed to have a person possibly trapped.

Police now say one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash after a tractor-trailer ended up off the road, and overturned into a ditch in the median.

Virginia State Police investigate a deadly tractor-trailer crash Wednesday, Dec. 28 (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Traffic is being cleared off the interstate using the shoulder and the Virginia Department of Transportation placed a detour at the Military Highway exit.