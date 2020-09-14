Deck collapses on Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach, minor injuries reported

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are on the scene of a deck that collapsed in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.

Dispatch said calls came in just after 8:30 p.m. for the incident in the 3000 block of Sandfiddler Road.

As of 9 p.m., Virginia Beach dispatch say minor injuries were reported. It is not confirmed the total injured but dispatch say it is “under 10 people injured.”

There is no information on additional injuries or the extent of damages at this time.

