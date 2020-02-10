Decomposed body found in Prince George County identified as 70-year-old man last seen in 2014

Police said Monday the remains of Harry Womack, a 70-year-old from Prince George, were found in the 4100 block of Puddeldock Road on Jan. 1. Womack was reported missing on June 14, 2014, after a relative told authorities they had last seen him three days earlier.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Decomposed remains found in Prince George County in early January have been identified as those of a 70-year-old man who was reported missing in 2014.

Police said Monday the remains of Harry Womack, a 70-year-old from Prince George, were found in the 4100 block of Puddeldock Road on Jan. 1. Womack was reported missing on June 14, 2014, after a relative told authorities they had last seen him three days earlier.

The medical examiner could not determine the cause of Womack’s death “due to the advanced stage of decomposition.”

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.

LATEST HEADLINES: