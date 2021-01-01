RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The field for the Democrat nomination for governor in 2021 grew by one on New Year’s Day, as Del. Lee Carter (D-Prince William) announced his bid for the highest elected office in the commonwealth.
Carter joins an already stacked lineup of candidates for the Democratic nomination including former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Carter made the announcement official when he released a video on his Twitter.
Carter previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has served in the House of Delegates since 2018.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Del. Lee Carter announces he’s running for governor in 2021
- ‘She would scream in pain’ | Parents warn of condition, weeks after COVID-19, that left 7-yr-old in ICU
- Congress votes to override President Trump’s defense bill veto
- Rainy for the remainder of New Year’s Day, better conditions Saturday
- Chesterfield fire crews battle house fire in Chester