Del. Lee Carter announces he’s running for governor in 2021

Lee Carter, a socialist who won a seat during this year’s elections in the Virginia House of Delegates for the 50th District, poses on November 9, 2017 in Manassas, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The field for the Democrat nomination for governor in 2021 grew by one on New Year’s Day, as Del. Lee Carter (D-Prince William) announced his bid for the highest elected office in the commonwealth.

Carter joins an already stacked lineup of candidates for the Democratic nomination including former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Carter made the announcement official when he released a video on his Twitter.

It's no secret that Virginia is divided, but it's not red vs. blue. It's the haves and the have-nots.



One side has the lawyers and the lobbyists, but Virginia needs a governor that'll fight for the rest of us.



I'm announcing my candidacy for Governor today. pic.twitter.com/DTRpVrk5KS — Lee J. Carter (@carterforva) January 1, 2021

Carter previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has served in the House of Delegates since 2018.