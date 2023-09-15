CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Delegate Matt Fariss has been indicted by a grand jury for charges stemming from a hit-and-run investigation that was launched in Campbell County earlier this year.

According to police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, March 2. Fariss was driving his 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Route 501 when he allegedly crossed over the centerline and hit a female pedestrian.

Police said Fariss left the scene before emergency responders arrived. The victim had minor injuries as a result of the incident.

On Friday, March 3, Fariss turned himself in to Virginia State Police and was charged with malicious wounding, hit-and-run and reckless driving. He was then released on bond.

On Monday, Sept. 11, a grand jury indicted Fariss on all three charges. His next court appearance is yet to be scheduled.