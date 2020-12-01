Delegates Delores McQuinn, Marcus Simon appointed to Virginia’s redistricting commission

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced her appointments to Virginia’s Redistricting Commission Monday.
Delegates Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) and Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church) were appointed to serve on the commission.
The commission will be made up of eight state legislators and eight citizens. An equal number of Democratic and Republican legislators from each chamber of the Virginia General Assembly will be appointed.
The redistricting amendment will change the process of redrawing congressional and state legislative districts.
Filler-Corn released the following statement with her announcement:
“A Redistricting Commission that represents the racial, ethnic, geographic, and gender diversity of the Commonwealth is necessary to ensure every Virginian has a voice in the redistricting process and in our government. Commissioners will need to be committed to inclusion and dedicated to a fair redistricting process that protects the vote of every Virginian. These are the standards for individuals I am appointing as legislators today and my recommendations for citizen members to the Commission moving forward. Delegates Delores McQuinn and Marcus Simon are committed to these principles and will serve with distinction.”Speaker Filler-Corn