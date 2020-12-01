Delegates Delores McQuinn, Marcus Simon appointed to Virginia’s redistricting commission

An approved redistricting amendment puts the mapmaking power into the hands of a bipartisan commission. (Photo: VPAP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced her appointments to Virginia’s Redistricting Commission Monday.

Delegates Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) and Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church) were appointed to serve on the commission.

The commission will be made up of eight state legislators and eight citizens. An equal number of Democratic and Republican legislators from each chamber of the Virginia General Assembly will be appointed.

The redistricting amendment will change the process of redrawing congressional and state legislative districts.

Filler-Corn released the following statement with her announcement: