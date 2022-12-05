CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man accused of sexual assault in Chesterfield County may have more victims, police say.

Leon Sykes Jr., 48, was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an adult female resident of a Chesterfield assisted living facility, located in the 11200 block of West Huguenot Road, on Dec. 1.

Sykes is employed as a delivery driver and entered the assisted living facility to drop off a delivery. After drop off, police said he entered a resident’s room, where the victim was found to be sleeping. Sykes then allegedly inappropriately touched the victim while exposing his penis.

When the woman woke up, Sykes reportedly ran from the scene.

Police said Sykes was arrested later that day when he went back to the facility to make another delivery. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure and unlawful entry.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and detectives say they believe Sykes may have additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.