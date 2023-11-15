PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Northern Virginia state Sen. Scott Surovell will be the next majority leader of the Virginia State Senate, after defeating the Peninsula’s Mamie Locke for the position in a vote on Wednesday.

Locke, who had the endorsement of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, will remain as the caucus chair for Senate Democrats.

“I want to thank my colleagues in the Senate Democratic Caucus for entrusting myself and Senator Locke to lead them for the next four years. As we fight to fulfill the trust Virginia voters placed in our caucus to make Virginia a thriving, inclusive, progressive Commonwealth and the best state in America to to raise a family and to start a business,” Surovell said in a press release with the announcement.

Meanwhile state Sen. Aaron Rouse from Virginia Beach will serve as the secretary of the Senate Democratic caucus.

Here’s the full list of new leadership:

Majority Leader – Senator Scott Surovell

Caucus Chair – Senator Mamie E. Locke

Vice Chair – Senator Adam Ebbin

Secretary – Senator Aaron Rouse

Treasurer – Senator Ghazala Hashmi

Whip – Senator Barbara Favola

Whip – Senator Lamont Bagby

Wednesday’s appointment of Surovell means that Northern Virginia will retain a major voice at the top of the Virginia General Assembly after the retirement of Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw. If Locke had won, Hampton Roads would have had top leadership positions across the board in the General Assembly. Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) is set to be house speaker and state Sen. Louise Lucas will be finance chair for the Senate.

Senate Republicans also picked leadership on Wednesday. State Sen. Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover), who represents parts of James City County in addition to Gloucester and Mathews, was picked for minority leader. State Sen. Mark Obenshain will be the GOP caucus chairman and senators William M. “Bill” Stanley, Jr. (R-Franklin) and Bryce E. Reeves (R-Orange) will be Republican whips.

Democrats won control of both houses of the General Assembly in this year’s election, with a 51-49 edge in the House and a 21-19 advantage in the Senate.

This article is breaking and will be updated.