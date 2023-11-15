ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) is inviting nurseries to apply for a program which offers discounts on native trees and shrubs.

Virginia DOF launched its “Throwing Shade” program earlier this year at three Virginia nurseries — one in Fairfax County, one in Shenandoah County and one in Virginia Beach. Next year, the department is expanding the program to 10 Virginia nurseries.

Between March 1, 2024 and May 1, 2024, customers at participating nurseries will be able to obtain a $25 discount on purchases of native trees and shrubs of $50 or more.

Nurseries can apply to participate in the program by visiting Virginia DOF’s website. Any business taking part in the program must be registered in the state procurement system, also known as eVA.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 14 and nurseries will be notified of their applications status by mid-January.