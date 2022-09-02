RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has brought back the Elk Cam for the season — and it now features sound.

According to the department, the Elk Cam runs each year between mid-August and November, during the year’s highest amount of all-day elk activity.

The department is also offering free elk viewing tours in Grundy this fall. Tours in September begin at 6 p.m. and will take place on the 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th. October tours begin at 5 p.m. and will take place on the 4th, 18th and 25th. Registration can be found here, space is limited.