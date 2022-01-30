Deputy hit by car as suspects try to escape in Sterling, Va.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three people were arrested, and a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured at the Dulles 28 Center on Columbia Place.

Police said, on Jan. 29 at around 6 p.m. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was contacted by a loss prevention officer who told LCSO that individuals from a past theft in the area had entered the Target in Sterling.

Ahmed Sawadogo, 19-year-old, Naby Doukoure, 18-year-old, and a 16-year-old man have been identified as the suspects.

Two individuals inside the Target store attempted to leave as deputies arrived on the scene. Inside the store, one suspect was caught. The second suspect ran out of the store and into the awaiting vehicle of a third suspect. In a press release, police said when a deputy tried to stop the two suspects, the driver sped up and hit him with the front passenger corner of the car. The second suspect ran on foot as the vehicle began to pull away.

Minor injuries were suffered by the deputy, who was sent to a hospital for treatment.

After a search of the area by responding deputies, the driver and the suspect who ran on foot were both caught without incident.

All three suspects had come from New York to the area. Similar theft cases have been reported in the area, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with local law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Virginia.

In Loudoun County, Sawadogo is charged with Obstruction of Justice and Felony Robbery, while in Fairfax County, he is accused of Felony Robbery. In Loudoun County, Doukoure is charged with False Identification to Law Enforcement and Felony Robbery in Fairfax County.

Two juvenile petitions for Assault on Law Enforcement and Felony Hit and Run were given to the 16-year-old male driver of the vehicle.

Sawadogo and Doukoure remain held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The juvenile remains held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.