AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Augusta County deputy was injured in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was driving north on Interstate-81 near mile marker 220 and entered a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) work zone at 9:48 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The deputy was not responding to a call when his cruiser was hit from behind and heavily damaged by an unknown tractor-trailer, the sheriff’s office said. The impact drove the deputy’s car about 100 feet down the interstate and into a VDOT work truck, spinning the deputy’s vehicle.

The tractor-trailer that hit the deputy’s cruiser did not stop and continued driving north on I-81.

Augusta County deputy injured in hit-and-run (Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy had minor injuries and was taken to Augusta Health for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff’s office said.

The VDOT workers in the work zone who witnessed the incident were not injured and assisted the deputy who was unable to radio for help due to the damage to his car.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police, Area 17 Office at 540-885-2142.