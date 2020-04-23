Despite VHHA’s urging, Northam extends ban on elective surgeries in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam extended the commonwealth’s ban on elective surgeries Thursday, days after the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association sent a letter to the governor urging him not to.

Northam directed Virginia hospitals on March 25 to postpone all elective surgeries, an order that was set to expire Friday. The ban has been extended one week, until May 1.

“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” Northam said in a statement.

Along with the letter, VHHA also shared its plan with Northam on how the state could resume non-emergency procedures. The governor addressed the effort to resume these procedures in his statement.

“We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies. We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly,” the governor’s statement continued.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: