DGIF mourns the loss of K9 officer

K9 Justice. (Photo courtesy of Department of Game and Inland Fisheries via Meghan Marchetti.)

(WRIC) — The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is mourning the loss of a four-legged officer.

DGIF said on Monday that K9 Justice, a nine-year veteran of the department’s Conservation Police K9 program passed away after a bout with cancer. K9 Justice retired from service on Jan. 22, 2020.

Partnered with Senior CPO Wayne Billhimer, he and his wife Molly, adopted Justice and cared for him during his retirement and treatment.

“It’s hard to put into words, the bond we shared. He was part of my family,” Billhimer said. “He was truly my best friend, who I, fortunately, got to take to work with me.”

The pair worked together of evidence detection, suspect tracking, missing person searches, wildlife violation identification and public outreach.

Click here to read more on K9 Justice’s accolades.

LATEST HEADLINES: