AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Central Virginia in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the minor earthquake originated in the Stewarts Draft area of Augusta County.

The earthquake reportedly occurred between 3:10 and 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, throughout Central Virginia.

U.S. Geological Survey’s ‘Did You Feel It?’ Map (U.S. Geological Survey)

Anyone that may have felt the earthquake can report it to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.