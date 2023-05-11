RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If your child was one of many who fell behind in school during the COVID pandemic, this grant opportunity may be an option to help get them back up to speed.

The Virginia Department of Education is now accepting applications for Learning Acceleration Grants. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the initiative in March, which will make $30 million available for qualifying education services.

The VDOE is accepting applications for:

Virginia parents of school-age children seeking grants to provide tutoring.

of school-age children seeking grants to provide tutoring. Tutors and providers of assistive technologies and specialized educational therapy services and supports.

Payments will be made directly to the chosen service provider.

Grant awards/amounts:

$1,500 will be awarded to each qualifying student. Qualifying students include any public, private, parochial or home-school student in grades K-12 residing in Virginia and meeting the age requirements in §22.1-1, Code of Virginia.

$3,000 for each qualifying student whose family income is verified at 300% or less of the federal poverty level.

The grants will cover:

In-person or virtual tutoring in core content areas — English, math, science, foreign language and history — that are required to meet graduation requirements

Purchasing of assistive technologies specified in a child’s Individualized Education Plan or 504 Plan

Specialized educational therapy services like speech-language therapy, specialized reading instruction and other services

Interested in applying?

Those wishing to apply for the grants should visit the Virginia Department of Education online to see a list of required documentation.

For questions regarding the Virginia Department of Education K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants program policy, contact VDOE at k12grants@doe.virginia.gov.