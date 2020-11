POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia lottery is wondering who has a winning Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket!

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the Sheetz at 4201 Anderson Highway in Powhatan.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the November 17 drawing: 3-12-17-18-31.

This is the first jackpot win since the game began on October 26, officials said.