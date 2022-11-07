HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you looked up at the sky this morning to see what looked like an unidentified flying object, you’re not alone. 8News viewers from across the region are asking ‘what was that?’ after seeing a large flying object light up the early morning darkness.

What was it?

The short answer: A rocket

The long answer: Liftoff of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-18 Antares Rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility located on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

The rocket launch occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Liftoff of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-18 Antares Rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility located on Virginia’s Eastern Shore just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 (Photo: NASA)

The rocket launched was a Cygnus cargo spacecraft on a resupply mission. The spacecraft was tasked with delivering more than “8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew,” according to NASA.

8News viewer Vinny Ballard saw the rocket light up the night sky in Glen Allen, around a 200-mile drive from the launch on Wallops Island.

The rocket, dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride, is expected to arrive at the International Space Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9.