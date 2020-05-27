Did you write the best indie-published book in Virginia?

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Library wants to help local authors get the recognition they deserve!

Virginia authors are encouraged to apply to the Virginia Author Project which will award $500 to the best indie-published book and help promote the book at libraries throughout the state.

If you plan on submitting, here are the rules:

  • Indie-published
  • In an adult fiction or young adult fiction genre
  • Written by a Virginia resident
  • Available in either ePUB or PDF file

Submit you work if your book meets the criteria above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events