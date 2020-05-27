Did you write the best indie-published book in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Library wants to help local authors get the recognition they deserve!
Virginia authors are encouraged to apply to the Virginia Author Project which will award $500 to the best indie-published book and help promote the book at libraries throughout the state.
If you plan on submitting, here are the rules:
- Indie-published
- In an adult fiction or young adult fiction genre
- Written by a Virginia resident
- Available in either ePUB or PDF file
Submit you work if your book meets the criteria above.