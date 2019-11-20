Dinwiddie County votes to protect its right to bear arms, declaring itself ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The resolution — given to 8News by Dinwiddie’s Board of Supervisors Chairman William D. Chavis — passed 4 to 1 during Tuesday night’s meeting. The decision comes on the heels of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed gun-regulation bills.

“The Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which unconstitutionally infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Dinwiddie County,” the resolution reads in part.

Chavis told 8News his phone starting ringing off the hook with constituents asking him, ‘Mr. Chavis, what are we going to do about Dinwiddie standing for a sanctuary county on the Second Amendment?’

“Dinwiddie County is a county that loves to hunt. They like outdoorsmen, target shooting, anything to do with firearms. They love it and they don’t want it to be infringed,” Charvis said.

Other counties in the Commonwealth, like Appomattox and Campbell Counties, have already passed similar resolutions.