Dinwiddie County Public Schools serving meals to students amid school closures

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools officials say they will continue to serve meals to students while schools remain closed as a result of COVID-19 containment.

The school district says meals are free to all children 18 years old and younger.

Stop by the following sites from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily to pick up meals:

Sunnyside Elementary

Dinwiddie Elementary

Eastside Enhancement Center (until Monday, March 23)

Sutherland Elementary School (beginning Monday, March 23)

LATEST HEADLINES: