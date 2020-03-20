Dinwiddie County Public Schools serving meals to students amid school closures

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools officials say they will continue to serve meals to students while schools remain closed as a result of COVID-19 containment.
The school district says meals are free to all children 18 years old and younger.
Stop by the following sites from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily to pick up meals:
- Sunnyside Elementary
- Dinwiddie Elementary
- Eastside Enhancement Center (until Monday, March 23)
- Sutherland Elementary School (beginning Monday, March 23)
