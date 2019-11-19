Dinwiddie County on verge of declaring itself Second Amendment sanctuary

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resolution will be introduced Tuesday during the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors’ meeting that could make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The resolution, given to 8News by Dinwiddie’s Board of Supervisors Chairman William D. Chavis, goes over the language in the Second Amendment and Constitution of Virginia regarding the right to own a gun in its introduction.

It states that legislation introduced in Congress and the General Assembly that could possibly infringe “on the rights of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms” has led to concerns in the community.

“The Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which unconstitutionally infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Dinwiddie County,” the resolution reads in part.

The resolution says the Board of Supervisors expresses opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict those rights.

“The Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the resolution states, “any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the constitutional rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms, including through legal action, the power of appropriation of public funds, and the right to petition for redress of grievances.”

“Dinwiddie County is a county that loves to hunt. They like outdoorsmen, target shooting, anything to do with firearms. They love it and they don’t want it to be infringed,” said Chavis.

“The resolution itself, is it more of a statement letting everyone know, ‘This is what we stand for’?,” asked 8News Reporter Laura Perrot. Chavis replied, “I don’t know if it’s a statement. It’s a belief that we have a right to the Second Amendment. That’s what it was put in for.”

Other counties in the Commonwealth, like Appomattox and Campbell Counties, have already passed similar resolutions.

Chavis said he decided to put it on Tuesday’s meeting agenda after citizens in Dinwiddie started reaching out to him.

“My phone started ringing off the hook, ‘Mr. Chavis, what are we going to do about Dinwiddie standing for a sanctuary county on the Second Amendment?’ That was one of my promises when I ran for the board was to listen to concerns and take it to the board, so I put this on the agenda for tonight and see how it goes,” Chavis explained.

The board must vote before the county can be officially declared a Second Amendment sanctuary.

