Dinwiddie schools investigating ‘inappropriate’ social media video involving students in football locker room

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson for Dinwiddie County Public Schools said Tuesday that the district has learned of “an inappropriate video involving students in the high school football locker room” that has made its way onto social media.

The contents of the video were not disclosed, however the school’s administration says it will take proper steps to ensure that the individuals involved are disciplined appropriately and also receive training on internet safety and social media use.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools has been made aware of an inappropriate video involving students in the high school football locker room that has been shared on social media. School administration is investigating the incident. We take these matters seriously as this is a disruption to our learning environment that does not reflect the core values of our student body. All individuals involved will receive appropriate disciplinary action as well as training and supports regarding internet safety and appropriate social media use.” Dinwiddie County Public Schools

