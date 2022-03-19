DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who is wanted in multiple counties on several charges.

Christopher William Baugh is wanted by the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of grand larceny, he’s also wanted in Prince George County for similar offenses.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, Baugh has been seen driving in the Carson area of Prince George.

Baugh is 50 years old, stands at six feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds. His car is a white four-door sedan which is thought to be a late 1980’s or early 1990’s Buick.

Anyone with information regarding Baugh’s location is asked to call Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.