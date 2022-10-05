RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.

The funding will be open to state and local government agencies, as well as a limited range of nonprofits, to cover 75% of the cost of clearing debris and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

Buchanan and Tazewell counties were devastated by flash floods in July that swept homes from their foundations and washed out major roadways. Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued a major disaster declaration at the behest of President Joe Biden, opening the door for disaster relief funds.

“We are grateful to have this assistance to help us restore infrastructure and services in the impacted areas,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “As Governor, I will continue to do everything we can to support these communities.”

(Photo courtesy: Bedford County Special Operations Command)

Damage from flooding is shown in the Whitewood community of Buchanan County, Va., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday. (Olivia Bailey/WCYB via AP)



Credit: Virginia Department of Emergency Management

The disaster has also qualified for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which will provide funding to projects designed to reduce the threat of future flooding in the area.

But individual residents who were displaced from their homes will still have to wait for assistance, as FEMA has not yet decided whether to offer relief checks to those affected.

According to Governor Youngkin, the application Virginia made for individual relief is still pending, and there was no timeline offered for when a decision would be made.

In early September, Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Representative Morgan Griffith, sent a letter to FEMA requesting a major disaster declaration. Now that it’s been issued, local governments have 30 days to apply for relief.