CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — As more states across the United States continue to legalize marijuana, more children are mistaking weed edibles for candy, according to a report by the University of Virginia.

The University of Virginia Health System said the number of calls to the Blue Ridge Poison Center for children accidentally consuming weed edibles increased three times in 2022 compared to 2021.

The poison center received a total of 77 calls in 2022. UVA Health reports 68% of those calls involved children aged five and younger, a total of 52 calls. Most of the 52 had to be hospitalized, the healthcare system said.

In 2021, there was a total of 26 calls for accidental ingestion.

The calls in recent years contrast sharply with calls in 2018, 2019, and 2020, during which time the poison center said it received one call, four calls, and 11 calls, respectively. UVA also considers that the poison center will not be called every time an accidental ingestion occurs, so, these numbers only represent a fraction of the total cases.