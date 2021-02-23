DMV adds more online services to help customers avoid in-person visits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Skip your visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and log in online for a number of services available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can now replace their commercial driver’s license (CDL), driver’s license learner’s permit, driver privilege card or learner’s permit, or limited duration driver’s license, permit or CDL online at dmvNOW.com. Online replacements are available to people ages 18 or older.

Credentials ordered online are mailed to customers. The DMV advises customers to expect delays based on the U.S. Postal Service experiencing high volume during the pandemic.

The DMV said they continue to add online options to make service more convenient and free up space for people who need in-person serice,

“DMV quickly navigated to an appointment-only operational model for in-person service and has increased the number of online transactions to over 50, necessitating fewer in-person visits and prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff,” the DMV said in a release.

Popular online services include, vehicle registration renewals, driver’s license renewals, and requests for vehicle and driver transcripts.